Valentine’s snowshoe hike to explore winter wildlife habitat

Snowshoe hikers

Snowshoe hikers heading onto the La Crosse River Conservancy trails. The land features valuable wetlands and wildlife habitats and is permanently protected by Mississippi Valley Conservancy.

 Contributed photo

You’ll fall in love with the beauty of winter as you explore the La Crosse River Conservancy on a Valentine’s snowshoe hike. Even those who’ve never been on snowshoes, will have a chance to give it a try. It’s easy and fun.

There will be a limited number of snowshoes available to borrow at this Linked to the Land event offered by Mississippi Valley Conservancy at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. Co-host Stoney Creek Hotel will offer a complementary hot chocolate bar and you can warm-up in their Lumberjack Saloon after the hike.

The Conservancy’s 2023 Linked to the Land program is sponsored by Olson Solar Energy with in-kind media support from WXOW News 19. The family-friendly snowshoe hike will begin at the trailhead kiosk next to the Stoney Creek Hotel. Staff and volunteers will be available to help with snowshoes. With a healthy wildlife population on this nature preserve, there should be plenty of tracks to see and identify in the snow. The winter landscape offers a unique view that is often spectacular. Winter is a great time to explore the La Crosse River Conservancy, permanently protected by Mississippi Valley Conservancy, while most of the wet areas are frozen. The protected property includes 373 acres of scenic riparian forests, wetland prairies, tamarack swamps, and open wetlands. It is one of over 25 nature preserves protected and maintained by Mississippi Valley Conservancy for wildlife habitat, public education, and recreation.

Participants are advised to dress in layers, wear a hat, warm boots, and warm gloves or mittens. Walking sticks are recommended but not required. If there’s not enough snow, we’ll hike without snowshoes.

Advance registration is required by end of day Wednesday, Feb. 9, for this free event. A limited number of snowshoes are available on a first-come-first-served reservation basis. Details and directions are available at mississippivalleyconservancy.org/events.

