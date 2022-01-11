Valentine snowshoe hike to explore winter wildlife habitat

You’ll fall in love with the beauty of winter as you explore the La Crosse River Conservancy on a Valentines snowshoe hike. Even those who’ve never been on snowshoes will have a chance to give it a try.

It’s easy and fun, and there will be a limited number of snowshoes available on loan at this "Linked to the Land" event offered by Mississippi Valley Conservancy at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 12.

The family-friendly snowshoe hike will begin at the trailhead kiosk next to the Stoney Creek Inn Hotel & Conference Center. Staff and volunteers will be available to help with snowshoes. With a healthy wildlife population in this nature preserve, there should be plenty of tracks to see and identify in the snow. The winter landscape offers a unique view that is often spectacular.

Winter is a great time to explore the La Crosse River Conservancy, permanently protected by Mississippi Valley Conservancy, because most of the wet areas are frozen. The protected property includes 373 acres of scenic riparian forests, wetland prairies, tamarack swamps, and open wetlands. It is one of 29 nature preserves protected and maintained by Mississippi Valley Conservancy for wildlife habitat and public education and recreation.

Participants are advised to dress in layers, wear hat, warm boots, and warm gloves or mittens. Masks are also highly recommended both for warmth and as a Covid safety precaution (we will be somewhat crowded together when putting on snowshoes).

Advance registration is required for this free event by end of day Wednesday, February 9. A limited number of snowshoes are available on a first-come-first-served reservation basis. Details and directions are available at Mississippi Valley Conservancy.org/events

Founded in 1997, Mississippi Valley Conservancy is a nationally accredited regional land trust that has permanently protected more than 22,000 acres of scenic lands in southwestern Wisconsin by working with private landowners, businesses and local communities on voluntary conservation projects. The focus of the Conservancy is to conserve the bluffs, forests, prairies, wetlands, streams and farms that enrich our communities, for the health and well-being of current and future generations. For more information, visit www.mississippivalleyconservancy.org.

