 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Valentine's Love Fest schedule updated for weather conditions
0 comments

Valentine's Love Fest schedule updated for weather conditions

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Due to the forecast on Saturday we have made some changes to our Riverside Park events.

The following events in Riverside Park now begin at noon on Saturday.

  • Free Peppermint Hot Chocolate
  • Free S’mores
  • Fat Tire Bike Ride
  • Hunger Task Force non-perishable and/or cash donations -- Please consider dropping off donations
  • Tentative Flame Girls Hockey demo

Saturday’s canceled Riverside Park events:

  • The Monkey Business food truck
  • The Toe Picks Figure Skating demo

The rest of the events downtown and the virtual online events for Saturday and Sunday are as scheduled.

One positive with this change is you can join Jen Barney’s Meringue Bakery at 10 a.m. Saturday virtual class and still have time to stop by Riverside Park.

Mike Martino will begin carving Sunday around 10 a.m. a special Love Fest snow sculpture on the corner of Third and Main Streets.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump lawyers: Impeachment is political vengeance

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News