Valentine's Love Fest schedule updated for weather conditions

Due to the forecast on Saturday we have made some changes to our Riverside Park events.

The following events in Riverside Park now begin at noon on Saturday.

Free Peppermint Hot Chocolate

Free S’mores

Fat Tire Bike Ride

Hunger Task Force non-perishable and/or cash donations -- Please consider dropping off donations

Tentative Flame Girls Hockey demo

Saturday’s canceled Riverside Park events:

The Monkey Business food truck

The Toe Picks Figure Skating demo

The rest of the events downtown and the virtual online events for Saturday and Sunday are as scheduled.

One positive with this change is you can join Jen Barney’s Meringue Bakery at 10 a.m. Saturday virtual class and still have time to stop by Riverside Park.

Mike Martino will begin carving Sunday around 10 a.m. a special Love Fest snow sculpture on the corner of Third and Main Streets.

