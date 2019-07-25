The Valley Stewardship Network will lead a family-friendly hike through the Tunnelville Cliffs from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 3 at the Tunnelville Cliffs State Natural Area, Tunnelville Road, La Farge.
The educational hike will be led by Dr. Melinda Knutson and will focus on the Mississippi Valley Conservancy's efforts to restore prairie and oak savanna habitats. Attendees will learn what is needed to actively manage a site and restore the ecological integrity, what these sites look like after restoration, and what landowners across the Driftless Area can do to promote biodiversity on their own properties.
The event will be free and open to the public, rain or shine. To register for the event, visit the Valley Stewardship Network's website. For more information on the Network or this event, call 608-637-3615.
