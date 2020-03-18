Valley View Mall in La Crosse closed until further notice
Valley View Mall in La Crosse closed until further notice

From the Here's what you need to know: Coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it affects the La Crosse area series
Valley View Mall has temporarily closed, effective March 18, because of concerns about COVID-19. Barnes & Noble Bookstore and J.C. Penney remain open, and mall officials recommend checking with each store for up-to-date hours.

