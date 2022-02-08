Valley View Mall to be sold in public auction next month after foreclosure

Valley View Mall will be sold in a public auction next month according to a notice published on the La Crosse County Sheriff's website, after a foreclosure judgement was issued for the 42-year-old mall.

The sale of the property, located at 3800 WI-16 in La Crosse, will occur at 10 a.m., March 8 at the La Crosse County courthouse.

General manager for the mall, Jeff Odom, declined to comment on the sale in an email to the Tribune on Tuesday. An attorney with Foley & Lardner LLP for the plaintiff's was unable to be immediately reached for comment as of Tuesday morning.

In the fall of 2020, a La Crosse County Circuit Court judge ordered a foreclosure sale of the mall, which first opened in 1980 and has fallen victim to the "retail apocalypse" that has been haunting malls for about the last decade. It's unclear why the sale has taken more than a year to be scheduled.

The mall has been owned by Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, or PREIT, since 2003, and managed by Spinoso Real Estate Group of Syracuse, N.Y. since 2020.

Some portions of the mall are not included in the sale, according to tax parcel information included in the sale notice. This includes the former Sears department store that will soon be home to a Hy-Vee supermarket and the former Herberger's department store, part of which is currently occupied by the River Valley VA Community Clinic.

One section that used to be home to the Macy's department store — which was one of dozens to close in 2017 — is also not included in the public sale according to the tax parcels. PREIT indicated in a report last year that it intends to sell an anchor store at the mall sometime in early 2022, but no other details have been released.

The wooded land to the south of the mall and borders the La Crosse River will be sold as part of the public auction.

The most recent assessment data available on the La Crosse County website states that the three parcels up for sale were last valued at a combined $27,130,100.

According to the notice of the sale, 10% of the winning bid during the auction will need to be paid immediately, and the balance is due no later than 10 days after the court's confirmation of the sale or the sale is forfeited.

The property is being sold "as-is," the notice states, including any existing loans.

A sheriff's office representative told the Tribune previously that a foreclosure sale typically begins with an original price determined by the owner and then bids can be made.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.