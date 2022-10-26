 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Van Orden at Sparta prayer breakfast: 'Leftists' can’t be Christian

Derrick Van Orden, the Republican candidate in Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional race, said that "leftists" cannot be Christian at a prayer breakfast in Sparta last week. 

“There are many God-fearing Christians who are Democrats, there's not a single God fearing Christian that is a leftist, because those two things are incompatible,” said Van Orden in an audio recording taken by an attendee of the breakfast and given to the Tribune by the Pfaff campaign. 

Van Orden continued to compare “leftists” to false prophets who don’t like the United States and called for a return to the Judeo-Christian values that “this country was based on.”

“As a God-fearing, practicing Lutheran, I am really really disappointed. I'm outraged by comments like that,” said Brad Pfaff, Democratic candidate for the 3rd District, in an interview.

In a statement from Van Orden via email, he said: “‘Communism abolishes eternal truths, it abolishes all religion, and all morality’ - Communist manifesto, Chapter II. It is undeniable that our Wisconsin values, culture and heritage are under assault by the Radical Left who are trying to destroy the American way of life.

“I will not pander to anyone for telling the truth simply because they don't want to hear it, that is the antithesis of Leadership,” Van Orden concluded.

On Twitter, Van Orden has referred to Pfaff as a “radical leftist.” Pfaff’s only political membership is with the Democratic Party.

“He has used the word leftists and Democrat interchangeably,” Pfaff said. “He's very, very loose with his terminology and he needs to stand up and explain who he is.”  

Pfaff is a "proud" Lutheran and life-time member of the Mindoro Lutheran Church in northern La Crosse County. 

“The problem with Derrick is he's not from here and he sees all of us the same,” Pfaff said. “He doesn't believe that people in this district can be Christian, and have different political beliefs.” 

“Somebody like Derrick Van Orden has no business, absolutely no business, telling any of us what we can and cannot believe when it comes to our religious beliefs,” Pfaff said.

At the breakfast, Van Orden said he is a member of the Bible Baptist Church. The church’s statement of faith asserts that being gay, lesbian or bisexual is a “sinful perversion,” and categorizes those sexual orientations with incest and beastialty. The statement of faith also states that men must be the leaders of the home and “the wife is to submit herself to the Scriptural leadership of her husband.” 

“To have someone running for office that is trying to say that some are Christian and some are not. That is extremely offensive. That is extremely destructive,” Pfaff said.

“I think it clearly demonstrates he does not have the character to serve in an important seat like this, and he definitely will not be someone that people of this district are going to look to as the leader that will bring us together.”

 

Chloe Hilles is the local government reporter at the La Crosse Tribune and a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. 

