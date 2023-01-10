Van Orden, House GOP vote to block new funding for IRS

The US House voted 221-210 to claw back more than $70 billion — or nearly 90% — of new funding for the IRS, underscoring Republicans’ opposition to the agency expansion and a desire to keep tax enforcement issues in the public eye.

Congressman Derrick Van Orden (WI-03) voted with the GOP majority. Following his vote in favor of the Family and Small Business Taxpayer Protection Act, he released the following statement:

“Wisconsinites in the Third Congressional District want more border patrol agents and law enforcement officers–not 87,000 more IRS agents to monitor their financial transactions," Van Orden said. "I voted to squash Joe Biden’s attempt to squeeze taxpayers, families, and middle-class Americans because our government needs to work for the people, not against them.”

The legislation is expected to die in the Senate over staunch opposition from Democrats. But debate over the bill gives the GOP an opportunity to relitigate what the party views as one of the most unpopular provisions in Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act, which provided $80 billion in new funding to the IRS over 10 years to bolster a wide range of agency functions, including customer service, taxpayer assistance and criminal investigations.

The White House blasted the House bill.

“With their first economic legislation of the new Congress, House Republicans are making clear that their top economic priority is to allow the rich and multi-billion dollar corporations to skip out on their taxes, while making life harder for ordinary, middle-class families that pay the taxes they owe,” the Office of Management and Budget said in a statement promising a veto by President Joe Biden in the unlikely event it shows up on his desk.