Van Orden named chairman of Veterans' Affairs subcommittee

WASHINGTON, D.C. The House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs has announced that Congressman Derrick Van Orden (WI-03) has been named Chairman of the Subcommittee on Economic Opportunity.

“If we can house tens of thousands of illegal immigrants each month, there is not an excuse for a single homeless veteran in this nation,” said Van Orden. “Supporting veterans’ mental health and financial fitness needs to be a priority for America, and will be for this committee.”