Van Orden named chairman of Veterans' Affairs subcommittee

WASHINGTON, D.C. The House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs has announced that Congressman Derrick Van Orden (WI-03) has been named Chairman of the Subcommittee on Economic Opportunity.

“If we can house tens of thousands of illegal immigrants each month, there is not an excuse for a single homeless veteran in this nation,” said Van Orden. “Supporting veterans’ mental health and financial fitness needs to be a priority for America, and will be for this committee.”

The Subcommittee on Economic Opportunity has oversight over the education of veterans, employment and training of veterans, vocational rehabilitation, veterans’ housing programs, the transition of servicemembers to civilian life, veteran-owned business concerns, and servicemembers civil relief.

