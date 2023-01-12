Van Orden proposes first bills, including term limits on members of Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Derrick Van Orden (WI-03) on Thursday proposed two congressional amendments and one bill – delivering on his promise to enact real change in Washington and marking his first legislation introduced as a Member of Congress.
“We need smaller government, not more debt to pay for more government overreach–and we need more elected officials who feel called to serve the People, not enrich themselves,” said Van Orden. “My bills will stop forcing taxpayers to pay for bigger government and close the revolving door between the Capitol and K Street.”
Van Orden’s Balanced Budget Amendment will prohibit Congress from incurring more debts than revenue during each fiscal year and require a balanced budget within 10 years.
Additionally, the Term Limits Amendment will impose term limits on members of Congress amounting to six terms for members of the House of Representatives and two terms for U.S. senators, while the Ban Congressmen Lobbyists Act will prohibit members of Congress from serving as lobbyists.
Investors are intensifying their focus on just when the US government might run up against its borrowing cap. Laura Litvan reports on Bloomberg Television.
IN PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Van Orden's journey to Congress
Rep. Derrick Van Orden
Rep. Derrick Van Orden along with other veteran members-elect of Congress call for support for Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker.
Election night-Van Orden
Republican Derrick Van Orden, right, greets supporters early Wednesday during an election night party at the Cargill Room downtown.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Election night-Van Orden
Republican Derrick Van Orden, right, running against Democrat Brad Pfaff for the 3rd Congressional District, talks to reporters Wednesday during an election night party at the Cargill Room downtown.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Election night-Van Orden
Republican Derrick Van Orden, who defeated Democrat Brad Pfaff to represent the 3rd Congressional District, is accompanied by his wife, Sara Jane, as he greets supporters early Wednesday at the Cargill Room downtown.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
View: Derrick Van Orden speech to supporters
Van Orden on saving America
Derrick Van Orden
Republican Derrick Van Orden, who is seeking the U.S. House seat in Wisconsin's 3rd District held since 1997 by retiring Democratic Rep. Ron Kind, addresses the audience at an August rally at the Waukesha County Expo Center.
RUTHIE HAUGE FILE PHOTO, THE CAPITAL TIMES
Kleefisch and Van Orden
Republican candidate for governor Rebecca Kleefisch chats on Thursday with Derrick Van Orden, a Prairie du Chien Republican running for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District.
Olivia Herken, La Crosse Tribune
Derrick Van Orden, Wisconsin
Derrick Van Orden
GOP roundtable
Republican Congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden leads a roundtable discussion on agriculture and other rural issues with elected officials and farmers Monday at Morning Star Dairy in rural Onalaska.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
GOP roundtable
Republican Congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden is flanked by state Reps. Tony Kurtz, left, and Loren Oldenburg, Monday at Morning Star Dairy in rural Onalaska during an agriculture and rural issues roundtable hosted by the Republican National Committee and the Republican Party of Wisconsin.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
GOP roundtable
Republican Congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden, center, is flanked by State Representatives Tony Kurtz, left, and Loren Oldenburg Monday at Morning Star Dairy in rural Onalaska during an agriculture and rural issues roundtable hosted by the Republican National Committee and the Republican Party of Wisconsin.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Republican congressional candidate, community members speak out against inflation
Derrick Van Orden, R-Prairie du Chien, stands outside a Kwik Trip in Holmen with a group of community members to speak out against inflation on Thursday.
Olivia Herken, La Crosse Tribune
Rep. Kind and Van Orden rematch possible
A new memo from a GOP super PAC identifies Rep. Ron Kind's seat representing Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District as critical to winning back the majority in 2022, urging for a "rematch" between his former GOP opponent Derrick Van Orden.
Barrett, Trump, Van Orden rally
Demonstrators show support for the confirmation of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump, and Republican candidate for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District, Derrick Van Orden, Thursday near Sen. Tammy Baldwin's Downtown La Crosse office.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Derrick Van Orden
Van Orden
Contributed
Derrick Van Orden
Candidate for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District, Derrick Van Orden.
Contributed
Derrick Van Orden
Congressional candidat Derrick Van Orden, second from left, speaks with voters June 13 at Romah Castle Restaurant in Mauston.
Steve Rundio
Derrick speaks 2
Congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden, above, is running against U.S. Rep. Ron Kind in a race that many see as a bellwether of how the presidential election could go in Wisconsin.
ERICA DYNES, REEDSBURG TIMES-PRESS
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.