Following President Biden’s State of the Union Address, U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Prairie du Chien, released the following statement:

“Joe Biden’s attempted victory lap does not reflect the reality of the conditions that Americans are actually living under after two years of his administration. Everyday Americans are less prosperous, less safe, and less free due to his failed policies. This is reflected by the fact that over 70 percent of Americans think the country is on the wrong track.

“Inflation is soaring, crime is surging, and the border is a sieve. 4.5 million illegal immigrants have been encountered on his watch, including over 200,000 last month alone.

“Every American saw another glaring example of Biden’s strategic weakness when he allowed a Chinese Communist Party spy balloon to traverse the entire nation before the military shot it down. That was disgraceful.

“Meanwhile, in one month, House Republicans have voted to defund Bidefn’s IRS army, defended America’s energy security, ended Biden’s COVID power grab, and reopened the People’s House.

“The State of Biden’s Union is a nation that is less respected on the world stage.

“I’ll work with anyone who puts the wellbeing of our country first, but Biden is going to have to start being honest with the American people.”