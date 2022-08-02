 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Van Orden signs vandalized; campaign doesn't plan to pursue charges

  • 0

A candidate for public office who had a campaign sign defaced with a swastika isn't planning to pursue charges, according to the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office.

Three signs endorsing the campaign of Derrick Van Orden were vandalized Aug. 1 in the Town of Holland. The signs belong to landowner Stan Richason and have since been replaced.

Van Orden is running as a Republican in the 3rd District Congressional race.

La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf said Tuesday his office has been advised by the Van Orden campaign "that they don't wish to pursue charges."

Van Orden blamed political opponents for the vandalism in a statement released Monday.

“This is just the latest in a series of attempts by the Left to censor and silence those who think differently than they do," the statement read. "Vandalism like this and attempts to silence political speech are unacceptable, regardless of party affiliation. I am running to represent everyone in the 3rd District, including those who disagree with me.”

People are also reading…

Wolf said it would be at the discretion of the La Crosse County District Attorney's office to pursue hate crime charges if a suspect is apprehended. He said vandalized political signs haven't been a widespread problem in the county.

"While it may occur, we have very few, if any, complaints of theft or vandalism," Wolf said.

Derrick Van Orden

Van Orden

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

COMING THURSDAY

A closer look at the Democratic primary race for the 3rd Congressional District seat.

“This is just the latest in a series of attempts by the Left to censor and silence those who think differently than they do. Vandalism like this and attempts to silence political speech are unacceptable, regardless of party affiliation."

Van Orden campaign statement

Quote
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Larryfest celebrates 25 years

Larryfest celebrates 25 years

A backwoods, Coulee Region music festival that attracts some of the biggest national names in Bluegrass is celebrating 25 years this August.

Watch Now: Related Video

Archeologists: The Mayans may have turned their dead into balls used to play sports

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News