U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Prairie du Chien, addressed business owners, health care workers and university staff at a forum hosted by the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce on Monday.

The question and answer forum was led by Neal Zygarlicke, chief executive officer of the La Crosse Area Chamber at The Main.

Van Orden spoke about his efforts of bipartisanship, the work that he will do on each of his committee assignments and on raising the debt limit, an issue that members of the House of Representatives face currently since the federal government reached the debt limit in January.

“The debt limit will be raised,” Van Orden said at the forum. “We will not default on our loans. But there will be very serious negotiation about how we're spending our money.”

The debt is currently $31.4 trillion and House representatives will need to determine if the limit should be raised – which could come at the cost of some federal programs.

However, the congressman did assure “100%” and “affirmatively” that Social Security, Medicaid and Medicare would not be cut from the federal budget. He did not mention what areas of spending could be trimmed or cut out entirely.

In regards to bipartisanship, Van Orden said he has meetings scheduled with most of the Democratic representatives in the area. Last week, he met with 2nd District Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan to discuss mental health treatment and the week prior with Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) where they discussed the agricultural needs for the state.

“The only way to be bipartisan is to be bipartisan, and talk to people that you have fundamental disagreements with, find common ground and then work on that,” Van Orden said. “We are trying desperately to work together.”

Van Orden said he has recently been appointed to the Problem Solvers Caucus, a committee made up of equal numbers of Democrats and Republicans.

A few weeks ago, Van Orden was assigned to three committees: transportation and infrastructure, veterans’ affairs and agriculture committee. He said these are the three best committees to serve this district.

On the veterans’ committee, Van Orden said that mental health, suicide rates and homelessness are top issues to address.

“There's 250,000 illegal immigrants that were sent to the country last year, and we're housing a tremendous percentage of those folks,” Van Orden said. “If we're doing that, it is wholeheartedly, completely, 100% unacceptable that there is a single veteran that is homeless.”

Van Orden was named the chairman of the veterans’ affairs subcommittee on economic opportunity. He will oversee many of the educational programs for veterans, such as the GI Bill benefits and vocational rehab. An important aspect to this position is helping with the transition from active duty to veteran -- a transition that happens quickly and can be destabilizing -- through the educational programs.

Within the agriculture committee, Van Orden is on two subcommittees: the first for livestock, dairy and poultry and the second is on nutrition, foreign agriculture and horticulture.

The latter regulates statutes and policies related to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which Van Orden said is a top priority to keep in the upcoming Farm Bill.

“I was raised in abject rural poverty by a single mother, and we're on food stamps for a while, I had subsidized lunches. Those things are really important,” Van Orden said. “It's not a handout, it's a hand up. I'm a member of Congress now because our government figured out a way to make sure I didn't starve to death.”

Van Orden also said they are looking into the increase in egg prices through listening sessions that are being held around the country with farmers and other industry workers. He said issues with chicken feed and transportation, as well as the avian flu are some of the main causes of the price inflation.

Recently, an agriculture interest group, Farm Action, sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission urging the group to open an investigation into the egg industry due to alleged instances of antitrust law violations.

“The real culprit behind this 138 percent hike in the price of a carton of eggs appears to be a collusive scheme among industry leaders to turn inflationary conditions and an avian flu outbreak into an opportunity to extract egregious profits reaching as high as 40 percent,” the letter stated.

Cal-Maine Foods, one of the largest producers of eggs, reported a 10-fold year-over-year increase in gross profits — from $50.392 million to $535.339 million — and a fivefold increase in its gross margins, according to the letter.

Van Orden will visit the U.S.-Mexican border later this week with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (CA-20) and a delegation of congressional members.

“I am heading back to the border for the second time this week, which means I will have been there twice as many times as the president,” Van Orden said in a press release.

“Biden finally had to admit that fentanyl has killed over 140,000 of our fellow Americans, including many in my district. Congress will continue to highlight this crisis until this administration secures the border and starts protecting our fellow Americans,” he said in his press release.

