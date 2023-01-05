Van Orden, veterans call to support McCarthy for Speaker

Congressman-elect Derrick Van Orden joined 17 veteran members-elect of Congress to highlight the national security issues presented by the delay to elect Rep. Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House.

“We are here to serve the American people,” said Van Orden, R-District 3 of Wisconsin. “We all put a uniform on before. Well, this is my uniform now, and I plan on serving the people of the United States of America. The people standing behind me have regularly, consistently, over decades proven that they’re willing to put something greater than themselves, above themselves.

Since Jan. 3, members of the House of Representatives have been voting to elect a Speaker of the House. While Republicans have a simple majority, a delegation of about 20 far-right members have been preventing McCarthy from getting the 218 necessary votes by nominating other Republicans to the speakership.

“It’s service over self…and I want to make sure that everyone out there understands what we’re trying to accomplish," Van Orden continued. "We’re trying to make sure that we can do the people’s will, and a minority of our party has decided that they want to continue with this obstructionism and it’s actually becoming detrimental to our nation, and I will not stand for that.”

So far, the House has presented six ballots for speaker. The last time a speaker wasn't elected on the first ballot was in 1923 — it took three days and nine ballots to elect someone.

Without a speaker, elected members are unable to be sworn in, leaving the House at a standstill. Without sworn members, the legislature is unable to perform oversight, pass bills or set up constituent relations.

Van Orden represents Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District that covers most of southwestern and western Wisconsin. The district stretches over 19 counties and includes the cities of La Crosse, Eau Claire and Stevens Point, as well as many Wisconsin-based exurbs of the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area.

