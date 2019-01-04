Rep. Nancy VanderMeer, R-Tomah, has been appointed to the Assembly Committee on Health.
VanderMeer will continue to serve as the vice chair of the committee on Veterans and Military Affairs, vice chair of the newly created committee on Labor and Integrated Employment and as a member of Assembly committees on agriculture, consumer protection, mental health and tourism.
“Health-care policy is something that tremendously impacts families throughout our state," VanderMeer said. "As a former board member of a local, community-based critical access hospital, I think it puts me in a unique position to contribute to the committee. Accessibility and affordability are key components of individual healthcare efforts I’ve focused on legislatively and will surely continue be a priority for me as a member of the committee.”
The Legislature's 104th session begins next week.
