You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Vang Council cancels 2020 gathering
0 comments

Vang Council cancels 2020 gathering

{{featured_button_text}}

The Vang Council of La Crosse has canceled its third annual community picnic previously scheduled for June 21, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions.

The council thanks the sponsors of the event, commits to returning sponsor donations and looks forward to sponsor and community support in 2021.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News