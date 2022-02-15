Vang Council hosting Saturday COVID vaccine clinic

The Vang Council of La Crosse will host a COVID vaccine clinic this weekend.

In partnership with the School District of Onalaska and Weber Health Logistics, the clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Weber Health Logistics, 333 Front St. N. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson doses will be available.

Individuals are asked to bring their health insurance card and vaccination card, if applicable, and picture ID.

To register, call 608-769-4286 or email vangcounciloflacrosse@gmail.com. Walk-ins are also accepted.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

