 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Vang Council hosting Saturday COVID vaccine clinic

  • 0

The Vang Council of La Crosse will host a COVID vaccine clinic this weekend.

In partnership with the School District of Onalaska and Weber Health Logistics, the clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Weber Health Logistics, 333 Front St. N. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson doses will be available. 

Individuals are asked to bring their health insurance card and vaccination card, if applicable, and picture ID.

To register, call 608-769-4286 or email vangcounciloflacrosse@gmail.com. Walk-ins are also accepted. 

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Climate change: The Brazil resort town disappearing into the sea

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News