Vang Council hosting Saturday vaccine clinic

The Vang Council of La Crosse will co-host a COVID vaccine clinic this weekend.

In partnership with the La Crosse Community Foundation, Great Rivers United Way, La Crosse County Health Department and the School District of Onalaska, vaccinations will be offered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Onalaska Middle School.

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson doses will be available. Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for those under 18. First, second, or third doses, to those eligible, will be administered.

Individuals 5 and older are approved for vaccination.

To schedule a vaccine, call 608-769-4286 between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday, or email vangcounciloflacrosse@gmail.com. Walk-ins are accepted.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

