Vang Council hosting Saturday vaccine clinic

The Vang Council of La Crosse will co-host a COVID vaccine clinic this weekend.

In partnership with the La Crosse Community Foundation, Great Rivers United Way, La Crosse County Health Department and the School District of Onalaska, vaccinations will be offered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Onalaska Middle School.

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson doses will be available. Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for those under 18. First, second, or third doses, to those eligible, will be administered. 

Individuals 5 and older are approved for vaccination.

To schedule a vaccine, call 608-769-4286 between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday, or email vangcounciloflacrosse@gmail.com. Walk-ins are accepted. 

Pfizer says a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine appears to offer important protection against the new omicron variant. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech tested how well vaccine-produced antibodies could neutralize omicron in lab dishes. They found significant weakening after the standard two doses. But a booster dose increased antibody levels by 25-fold.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19 on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

