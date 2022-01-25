Vang Council hosting vaccine clinic

The Vang Council of La Crosse will host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic this weekend.

In partnership with Weber Health Logistics and the School District of Onalaska, the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Weber Health Logistics, 333 Front St. N. First, second or booster doses are available.

Individuals are asked to bring a photo ID and vaccination card and health insurance card, if they have one. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 608-769-4286 or emailing vangcounciloflacrosse@gmail.com. Walk-ins are also accepted.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

