Vang Council hosting vaccine clinics this weekend

The Vang Council of La Crosse is partnering with local organizations and entities to host two COVID-19 vaccine clinics this weekend.
First, second or booster doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Onalaska Middle School.
Doses, including boosters, of Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, will be offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Hmong Cultural and Community Center. Child doses also will be available this day.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
