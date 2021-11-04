Vang Council hosting vaccine clinics this weekend

The Vang Council of La Crosse is partnering with local organizations and entities to host two COVID-19 vaccine clinics this weekend.

First, second or booster doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Onalaska Middle School.

Doses, including boosters, of Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, will be offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Hmong Cultural and Community Center. Child doses also will be available this day.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.