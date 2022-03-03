Vang Council hosting vaccine clinics

The Vang Council of La Crosse is hosting two COVID-19 vaccine clinics.
In partnership with Weber Health Logistics and the School District of Onalaska, the free clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 12 and Saturday, April 5 at Weber Health Logistics, 333 Front St. The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available, including booster doses for those eligible.
Individuals are asked to bring their health insurance card, vaccination card, and photo ID, if applicable. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 608-769-4286 or emailing vangcounciloflacrosse@gmail.com. Walk-ins are also accepted.
