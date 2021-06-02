Vang Council, YMCA holding vaccine clinics

Local organizations are hosting community vaccine clinics this month, open to individuals 12 and older.

The Vang Council, in partnership with the La Crosse Community Foundation, Great Rivers United Way, La Crosse County Health Department, and the School District of Onalaska, will provider the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Onalaska High School. Walk-ins or appointments are accepted. To schedule a time in advance, call 608769-4286 between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or email vangcounciloflacrosse@gmail.com.

The YMCA and La Crosse County Health Department will offer first or second dose vaccinations from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 17 in gymnasium C/D at the Houser Branch in Onalaska. The Pfizer version is available to those 12 to 17, who must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, and adults may opt for the Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson one-shot incarnations.

Those interested in the YMCA vaccine clinic are asked to complete an interest form at https://www.facebook.com/events/850023509230575.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}