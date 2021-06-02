 Skip to main content
Vang Council, YMCA holding vaccine clinics
Vang Council, YMCA holding vaccine clinics

Local organizations are hosting community vaccine clinics this month, open to individuals 12 and older.

COVID vaccine reaction

A COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

The Vang Council, in partnership with the La Crosse Community Foundation, Great Rivers United Way, La Crosse County Health Department, and the School District of Onalaska, will provider the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Onalaska High School. Walk-ins or appointments are accepted. To schedule a time in advance, call 608769-4286 between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or email vangcounciloflacrosse@gmail.com.

The YMCA and La Crosse County Health Department will offer first or second dose vaccinations from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 17 in gymnasium C/D at the Houser Branch in Onalaska. The Pfizer version is available to those 12 to 17, who must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, and adults may opt for the Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson one-shot incarnations.

Those interested in the YMCA vaccine clinic are asked to complete an interest form at https://www.facebook.com/events/850023509230575.

Appointments will be confirmed by email.

Gundersen Health System, Mayo Clinic Health System, the Community Vaccine Clinic at UWL, Weber Health, Walgreens and Walmart also provide COVID-19 vaccines.

"COVID arm" is a term experts are using to describe a delayed itchy rash or dull pain following a COVID-19 vaccine. The condition is currently most strongly linked to the Moderna mRNA vaccines but can occur after others. Doctors say that the effect is harmless and people should not let it deter them from getting their second dose of the vaccine. The symptoms can appear after a week since someone received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Symptoms include redness, swelling, tenderness or a skin rash eight or more days after receiving the injection. Researchers say that the reaction should fade by itself after four or five days. Researchers say that less than 1% of those involved in early trials of the Moderna vaccine developed a raised or itchy rash.

Moderna Vaccine Is 96 Percent Effective in Teens, , Data Shows. Moderna Vaccine Is 96 Percent Effective in Teens, , Data Shows. The company released the data on May 6, along with its first quarter earnings. The preliminary data showed a 96 percent efficacy rate for children between the ages of 12 and 17. Moderna will submit full data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) later this month. Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine was the second to receive a green light from the FDA after Pfizer's. The success of the young company's vaccine also led to the first profit-making quarter in its history. In the first quarter, the Moderna team delivered on its supply commitments to many governments and helped protect more than 100 million people, Stephane Bancel, Moderna CEO, via CNBC. This accomplishment translated into our first profitable quarter in the company’s history, Stephane Bancel, Moderna CEO, via CNBC

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

