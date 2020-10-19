VARC opens new facility in Sparta

SPARTA - Adults with disabilities in Monroe County have access to expanded vocational opportunities thanks to a facility in Sparta that opened earlier this month.

VARC opened its new facility Oct. 1 in what used to be the Carlisle building located at 402 S. Black River St. VARC development manager Megan Tully said it's VARC's first production facility in Monroe County.

Tully said VARC operates similar production facilities in five other Wisconsin counties.

"We're not doing anything new or different," Tully said. "We're just expanding into a new county."

VARC partners with industry at the local, state, and national level for private contract work, mostly assembly, packing and re-packaging. Tully said VARC holds contracts with over 20 private businesses.

Liz Filter, president and CEO of VARC, Inc., said the Sparta location is a good fit for the non-profit.

"It’s a central location in Sparta, and the building matches almost every one of our needs for growth and expansion," Filter said. "We look forward to continuing to build relationships in and around Sparta while providing employment opportunities for the community as well as employment training services for adults with disabilities.”