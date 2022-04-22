Vast majority of COVID hospitalizations among those 5-11 unvaccinated, CDC says

Nearly 90% of youth hospitalized for the coronavirus were unvaccinated, a new study from the CDC shows.

Released April 19, the study examined around 400 children 5 to 11 who received inpatient care for COVID-19 during the peak of the omicron variant, December 2021 through February 2022. The Pfizer vaccine was approved for this age group in fall 2021, but as of March 5 only 32% had both shots.

Of the 397 patients studied, 87% had not been fully vaccinated. Thirty percent had no underlying medical conditions, and 19% required an ICU stay. The cumulative vaccination rate during the time period was 19.1 per 100,000 for unvaccinated youth 5-11, and 9.2 per 100,000 for those with two doses.

Children with diabetes and obesity were more likely to experience severe COVID-19, and one third of those hospitalized during omicron had underlying neurologic disorders, which have been shown to increase risk for severe illness in other respiratory diseases such as influenza, the CDC says. The study found that conditions including asthma and being immunocompromising did not increase the risk for severe COVID-19.

Despite omicron's reduced severity, youth hospitalizations were higher when the strain was dominant, likely due to its highly infectious nature and overall rise in cases. During delta, weekly hospitalization rates for those 5-11 peaked in late September at 1.2 per 100,000. Omicron related inpatient stays were highest in late January, with a rate of 2.8 per 100,000.

Black youth 5-11, who had the lowest vaccination rate, accounted for 34% of COVID hospitalizations in the studied group, with 44% experiencing severe cases. Among Hispanic youth, 26% had severe illness, as did 22% of white children. These numbers, the CDC noted, show "implementing strategies that result in equitable receipt of COVID-19 vaccine among children is a public health priority."

Inoculation, the CDC concluded, is essential in reducing the risk among youth for COVID infection, hospitalization, ICU admission, and contraction of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, which is highest among the 5-11 age group.

Approval for the COVID vaccine for the under 5 age group continues to be delayed. Initially estimated to become eligible in January 2022, EUA for those six months to 4 years may now be pushed to early summer.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.