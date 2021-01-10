Vehicle crash, declining membership challenge Trempealeau museum

It had already been a difficult year for the Trempealeau Community Heritage Society. Its museum in the Trempealeau village hall remained closed all summer due to COVID-19, and the society met only once in 2020.
Then a vehicle crashed into the museum Dec. 8.
"It looked like a bomb went off," said interim museum president Steve Kiedrowski. "There was dust, dirt and bricks everywhere. It looked terrible."
Volunteers gathered at the museum Friday to pack and cover items in preparation for repair work to the exterior wall and carpet later this month. Kiedrowski said virtually everything in the museum was covered in dust and dirt and that it's possible a large clock was damaged beyond repair.
The museum means a lot to Kiedrowski and a small core of volunteers who maintain it. It was established in 1990 and has been open to the public free of charge from Memorial Day to Labor Day weekends. He said the museum chronicles a village that was once a bustling hub for river traffic and grain buyers and vibrant enough to sustain a big hotel and three newspapers.
"Main Street in Trempealeau was a very busy place," he said. "It's an old river town, and we've collected a lot of artifacts from that over the years."
The museum also displays an extensive collection of school memorabilia. The village had its own high school until merging into the Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau School District.
"We have a lot of artifacts from our old Trempealeau High School — trophies, sport uniforms, band hats," he said. "It's a popular place for class reunions. Classes like to take tours of the museum. They enjoy seeing a lot of the old Trempealeau Bears stuff."
The village provides a room and storage area to the museum rent-free. Kiedrowski said the storage allows the museum to rotate displays and "keep things fresh."
Kiedrowski said the museum got a positive response after a Facebook appeal for tarps and boxes. However, he said the Dec. 8 crash came at a time of dwindling membership and volunteer hours for the museum.
The museum is operated completely by volunteers. Kiedrowski said membership hovers around 20 members and suffered a blow when president and long-time museum volunteer Virginia Cisewski died last month at the age of 91. Kiedrowski said Cisewski was the "grand lady" of the heritage society and was dedicated to preserving the history of the village.
Kiedrowski anticipates repairs to be finished before the museum is set to reopen in May. He said the biggest threat to the museum is lack of members. He said anyone interested in joining can call heritage society secretary Charles Kingsbury at 608-534-5532.
"Hopefully we can keep our doors open," he said. "I would hate to see us having to close our doors because we don't have enough members. We want to preserve the history of Trempealeau for the next generation of citizens."
