Vehicle crash, declining membership challenge Trempealeau museum

"We have a lot of artifacts from our old Trempealeau High School — trophies, sport uniforms, band hats," he said. "It's a popular place for class reunions. Classes like to take tours of the museum. They enjoy seeing a lot of the old Trempealeau Bears stuff."

The village provides a room and storage area to the museum rent-free. Kiedrowski said the storage allows the museum to rotate displays and "keep things fresh."

Kiedrowski said the museum got a positive response after a Facebook appeal for tarps and boxes. However, he said the Dec. 8 crash came at a time of dwindling membership and volunteer hours for the museum.

The museum is operated completely by volunteers. Kiedrowski said membership hovers around 20 members and suffered a blow when president and long-time museum volunteer Virginia Cisewski died last month at the age of 91. Kiedrowski said Cisewski was the "grand lady" of the heritage society and was dedicated to preserving the history of the village.

Kiedrowski anticipates repairs to be finished before the museum is set to reopen in May. He said the biggest threat to the museum is lack of members. He said anyone interested in joining can call heritage society secretary Charles Kingsbury at 608-534-5532.