The Vernon County Alzheimer’s support group will meet at 4 p.m. May 6 at the Second Floor Fellowship Room, Maplewood Terrace, 620 Garfield Ave. S., Viroqua.
The topic will be “Tips for Home Safety for your loved one Living at Home,” presented by Shawn Fish. Light refreshments will be provided.
If your loved one requires care while you attend this session, contact Lynn Swiggum for pre-registration to Care Cove at 608-637-2171.
For more information, contact 608-637-6358.
