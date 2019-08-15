The third in a series of community forums on universal health care will be held at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Stoddard American Legion, 414 Broadway St.
"Our Dysfunctional Healthcare System: Which Way Forward?" will feature Dr. Mark Neumann and Emma Hood, RN, with a goal of generating nonpartisan discussion of health-care system among Vernon County citizens.
The forum is sponsored by the Vernon County Democratic Party and will be free and open to the public. For more information, visit vernoncountydems.org.
