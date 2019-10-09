{{featured_button_text}}

The fifth in the Vernon County Democrats' series of Community Healthcare Forums will be held at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Viroqua VFW Hall, 751 Washington Ave. S., Viroqua.

Aimed at having open, non-partisan conversations about the current U.S. health-care system, this last forum will feature medical professionals Dr. Mark Neumann, Emma Hood, RN, and Dr. Robert Jecklin.

The forum is sponsored by the Vernon County Democratic Party and is free and open to the public. For more information, visit vernoncountydems.org.

