The fifth in the Vernon County Democrats' series of Community Healthcare Forums will be held at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Viroqua VFW Hall, 751 Washington Ave. S., Viroqua.
Aimed at having open, non-partisan conversations about the current U.S. health-care system, this last forum will feature medical professionals Dr. Mark Neumann, Emma Hood, RN, and Dr. Robert Jecklin.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
The forum is sponsored by the Vernon County Democratic Party and is free and open to the public. For more information, visit vernoncountydems.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.