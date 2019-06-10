The first in a series of community forums on universal health care will be held at 6:30 p.m. June 18 at the La Farge Community Center, 202 N. State St.
"Our Dysfunctional Healthcare System: Which Way Forward?" will feature a panel of three health care professionals: Dr. Mark Neumann, Dr. Brian Woody and registered nurse Emma Hood.
Topics of discussion will include the current U.S. health care system, the Canadian single-payer system and the current changes and alternatives being proposed in the United States.
The goal of this series is for the citizens of Vernon County to have conversations about improving the health-care system. Other forums are planned for Hillsboro, Stoddard, Westby and Viroqua; dates and times to come.
Woody, a family medicine doctor in Viroqua and partner in the Hirsch Clinic who has been in practice for more than 20 years, will discuss the pitfalls of the current system and outline other proposed systems.
Neumann, a recently retired pediatrician who practiced in Africa, Madison and La Crosse from 1980 until 2019, will discuss what comprehensive, single-payer coverage could look like in the United States.
Hood, a registered nurse who grew up in Canada and trained in nursing there, will contrast the Canadian single-payer system to the U.S. system.
The forum is sponsored by the Vernon County Democratic Party, and is free and open to the public. For more information, visit vernoncountydems.org.
