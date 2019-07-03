The second in a series of community forums on universal health care will be 6:30 p.m. July 10 at the Hillsboro Brew Pub, 815 Water Ave., Hillsboro.
Titled, "Our Dysfunctional Healthcare System: Which Way Forward?" the forum will feature a panel of three medical professionals, Dr. Mark Neumann, Emma Hood, RN, and Dr. Robert Jecklin, plus Ed Hoskin, a former resident of the U.K.
The goal of this series is for the citizens of Vernon County to have open, non-partisan conversations about improving the current U.S. health-care system. Future forums are planned for Stoddard, Westby and Viroqua, with dates and times to come.
The forum is sponsored by the Vernon County Democratic Party and is free and open to the public. For more information, or to get involved, visit vernoncountydems.org or email vernoncountydems@gmail.com.
