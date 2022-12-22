 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vernon County

Vernon County District Attorney Gaskell announces candidacy for circuit court judge

Vernon County District Timothy Gaskell has announced his candidacy for Vernon County Circuit Court judge.

"With the recent announcement by Judge Rood that she will be retiring at the end of her term, I have decided to seek the office of Vernon County Judge," Gaskell said in a news release. "I would like to thank Judge Rood for her service to Vernon County since 2017. I also want to thank you, the citizens of Vernon County, for all of your support over the past 20 years. I have been honored and humbled to have served as your Vernon County District Attorney since you elected me back in 2002."

Gaskell said that over his 32-year legal career, he has been involved in homicide trials, sexual assault trials, personal injury civil trials and the day-to-day courtroom work. "I believe those courtroom experiences will serve me well, but more importantly, serve all parties extremely well that come before my court every day. All of those experiences provide an invaluable wealth of knowledge and understanding of the legal system, which is critical so as to provide fairness and justice to all litigants. Sometimes fairness and justice equates to grace and mercy, sometimes compromise and sometimes punishment dependent upon the facts and circumstances each case presents."

"I am also extremely proud of our Recovery/Treatment courts and it has been a privilege to have served on the Drug Court since its inception some five years ago," Gaskell said. "Being able to observe firsthand the life-changing progress that our participants have made toward a sober lifestyle has made their lives, as well as their families' lives, better and our community a safer place to live. I look forward to continuing that amazing work."

The election will be held April 4, 2023. 

Timothy Gaskell

Gaskell
