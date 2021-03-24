Vernon County Fair returns after 2020 cancellation due to coronavirus

The Vernon County Fair is a go, and it will be held Sept. 15-19 after having been canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are going to put on a fair like we normally do,” said Bill Marohl, treasurer of the Vernon County Fair Board. “We will adhere to CDC, Wisconsin state health and Vernon County Health Department rules and regulations; right now which is six feet distance, masks and washing hands.”

Marohl said fair-goers will see more signs and sanitization stations throughout the fairgrounds, and floors in the buildings will be marked to remind everyone to stay six feet apart. He said letters have been sent informing superintendents of what the fair board has in mind now for the event.

One of the big changes fans of the fair will see is 100 percent online registration of Open Class exhibitors. For about five years, Junior Fair exhibitors have been required to register online; Open Class exhibitors could either register online or send in a paper form. Marohl said more and more Open Class exhibitors have been using online registration and the fair board decided now was the time to discontinue the paper forms.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}