Vernon County Fair returns after 2020 cancellation due to coronavirus

The Vernon County Fair is a go, and it will be held Sept. 15-19 after having been canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are going to put on a fair like we normally do,” said Bill Marohl, treasurer of the Vernon County Fair Board. “We will adhere to CDC, Wisconsin state health and Vernon County Health Department rules and regulations; right now which is six feet distance, masks and washing hands.”
Marohl said fair-goers will see more signs and sanitization stations throughout the fairgrounds, and floors in the buildings will be marked to remind everyone to stay six feet apart. He said letters have been sent informing superintendents of what the fair board has in mind now for the event.
One of the big changes fans of the fair will see is 100 percent online registration of Open Class exhibitors. For about five years, Junior Fair exhibitors have been required to register online; Open Class exhibitors could either register online or send in a paper form. Marohl said more and more Open Class exhibitors have been using online registration and the fair board decided now was the time to discontinue the paper forms.
Another change is a premium book will not be printed. “We hope we can do a book like we’d send out (and put it) online,” Marohl said. He added that the fair’s website is currently set up so an exhibitor can bring up each department. The website is being worked on, and the public will be notified when the changes are complete and when they can start registering for the fair.
One thing that isn’t changing is the deadline for registering fair exhibits. It is always the first Wednesday in August, and this year it falls on the fourth.
The 2021 fair will include the demolition derby, two tractor pulls, harness racing on Sunday, entertainment on the Bob Fredrick Free Stage (Nick’s Kid Show and TA-DA Robots have been booked, and local acts will round out the schedule later.) and the Little Britches Dairy Show.
Marohl said the Little Britches Dairy Show would have celebrated 30 years in 2020, but that special anniversary will be observed in 2021. He has ordered special ribbons that will be given to the children who lead a calf in the show ring.
The longtime fair board treasurer said canceling the fair in 2020 was the right decision to make “because safety means everything.”
Fair board members will now be meeting monthly. “We’re so excited to put on a fair,” Marohl said.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.