Vernon County Fair welcomes back draft horse show

Lori Hemmersbach drives a six-horse hitch of Percherons during the Vernon County Fair's draft horse show, Saturday, Sept. 17.
Elizabeth Colburn, 2022 Vernon County Dairy Youth Ambassador, displays one of nine pies that were auctioned at the Vernon County Fair, Sunday, Sept. 18. Proceeds from the pie auction will benefit building projects on the fairgrounds.
The Air Maxx ride stands out against the sky during the 2022 Vernon County Fair.
Jackie Rosenbush, 2022 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs, hands a backpack filled with goodies to a participant in the Little Britches Dairy Show, Friday, Sept. 16. Looking on is 2022 Vernon County Fairest of the Fair Katelyn Dunnum. Eighty-one children participated in the show, which started in 1990.
The 165th Vernon County Fair welcomed back the draft horse show last Saturday after a two-year hiatus and held a pie auction Sunday afternoon to raise money for building projects on the fairgrounds.
Saturday afternoon’s draft horse show drew two six-horse hitches, which kicked off the show. The event also featured multiple team and pleasure classes.
Sunday’s pie auction was held on the Bob Fredrick Free Stage at 2 p.m. Nine pies were auctioned by volunteer auctioneer Steve Wagemester. The auction raised about $2,025. A coconut cream pie made by Eldoris Ekern of rural Viroqua received the highest bid of $500.
The Vernon County Agricultural Society will be constructing new restrooms on the west end of the fairgrounds and a new fair office. Bill Marohl, treasurer of the fair board, said the board hopes to start the construction projects right after this year’s fair with taking down the existing bathroom building.
