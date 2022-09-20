Vernon County Fair welcomes back draft horse show

The 165th Vernon County Fair welcomed back the draft horse show last Saturday after a two-year hiatus and held a pie auction Sunday afternoon to raise money for building projects on the fairgrounds.

Saturday afternoon’s draft horse show drew two six-horse hitches, which kicked off the show. The event also featured multiple team and pleasure classes.

Sunday’s pie auction was held on the Bob Fredrick Free Stage at 2 p.m. Nine pies were auctioned by volunteer auctioneer Steve Wagemester. The auction raised about $2,025. A coconut cream pie made by Eldoris Ekern of rural Viroqua received the highest bid of $500.

The Vernon County Agricultural Society will be constructing new restrooms on the west end of the fairgrounds and a new fair office. Bill Marohl, treasurer of the fair board, said the board hopes to start the construction projects right after this year’s fair with taking down the existing bathroom building.

Marohl said the fair averages around 23,000 attendees; however, he didn’t have the exact number yet for the 2022 fair.

“We received positive feedback from people attending the fair this year,” he said.