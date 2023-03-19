Grain farmers’ incomes probably will be somewhat lower in 2023 than last year, but it still should be a good year, Vernon County farmer Kyle Semke believes.

Last year was a good year, said Semke, whose Semke Farms LLC operation near Coon Valley expects to plant about 375 acres of corn and about 350 acres of soybeans this spring. He and his wife, Tamar, farm with help from his parents, Kevin and Ellen Semke, and from Kyle and Tamar’s children, Harper and Howard.

“Around here, we had timely rains, nice weather” last year, Semke said in an interview in the shop on the farm, where was getting equipment ready for the upcoming planting season. “From what you hear, everybody had good yields. And if you were able to capitalize on marketing at the right time, you had a good year.

“I think this year is going to be a good year” as well, Semke said. “Hopefully we can maintain decent futures prices on grain. Hopefully we can make some export sales, especially on the corn side — it’s been a little quiet.

“There were great opportunities throughout 2022 to market ahead for the 2023 crop year,” Semke said. “Hopefully farmers took advantage of that. The futures (prices) now are less than what they had been.”

Semke said grain farmers’ incomes probably will be a little lower in 2023 than they were in 2022 because of lower corn and soybean prices, while input costs such as seed and fertilizer have increased.

Farmers also have been affected by rising interest rates for money they borrow for things like inputs, machinery and capital improvements, he said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said in February that U.S. net farm income after adjusted for inflation is expected to drop by about 18% in 2023 from the record set in 2022, but said that still will be strong.

USDA officials said at the agency’s annual Agricultural Outlook Forum in late February that the outlook for corn this year is for larger production, greater domestic use, increased exports and higher ending stocks.

It said the season-average corn price received by farmers is expected to be about $5.60 per bushel, down $1.10 from $6.70 a year ago.

The agency said the outlook for U.S. soybeans is for higher production, crush, exports and ending stocks. It said the season-average farm price for soybeans is projected at $12.90 per bushel, down $1.40 from $14.30 a year ago.

IN PHOTOS: Scenes from Vernon County Fair Nighttime lights Special guests Bathtime Waiting their turn Riding in the show ring In the show ring Outdoor performance All dressed up Prepping for the show At the demolition derby At the fair At the fair