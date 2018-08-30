It’s been some long days this week for the Vernon County Emergency Management Department, and while things have improved some, Linda Nederlo couldn’t foresee when some semblance of normalcy would return.
“It’s hard to say,” said Nederlo, the department’s public information officer. “The damage is so widespread.”
Coon Valley, Ontario, Readstown, La Farge and Viola were hit hard by this week’s flooding — as of early Thursday afternoon, in fact, La Farge and Viola still didn’t have electrical power.
Nederlo encouraged people to report damages to their homes and businesses by calling the county at 608-637-5294.
Meanwhile, damage assessment of public infrastructure is slow going.
“So much of the damage they’ve not been able to assess because the water hasn’t gone down,” Nederlo said.
At one point, Vernon County had 75 roads closed, and as of Thursday morning the closures had only dropped to 53. Many closures were because of water-covered roads, but Nederlo said there were 20 roads closed because of damaged pavement or compromised bridges, and those could take some time to get reopened.
Motorists should drive with caution on the roads that have opened, Nederlo emphasized. “It may appear that they’re OK, but they might be undermined,” she said.
The bright spot for Vernon County on Thursday was the outpouring of community support.
“There have been many, many volunteers in these communities with boots on the ground, literally, to help clean up,” Nederlo said. “The volunteers have been just outstanding.”
The dark spot, on the other hand, was the potential for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast.
“I just hope it doesn’t start raining again tomorrow,” Nederlo said. “The ground is so saturated that it wouldn’t take much for it to start flooding again.”
