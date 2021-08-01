Vernon County Normal Alumni Club holds final reunion

The 33rd, and final, reunion for the alumni of the Vernon County Normal School/Vernon County Teachers College was held last weekend in Westby

The Vernon County Normal Alumni Club, which didn’t hold a get-together in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is disbanding due to the age of its members and the difficulty for some to attend the reunions. The club was organized July 17, 1989, at the Vernon County Normal School (the Vernon County Historical Museum).

Anyone who attended the Normal School, later known as the Vernon County Teachers College as a student or a Model School student, or was a faculty or staff member, was eligible to become a member of the alumni club. The school, located in Viroqua, educated schoolteachers from 1908 to 1971.

“We appreciate all you’ve done for us,” said Dian Krause, president of the Vernon County Historical Society board of directors. “We will continue taking care of the building you love and do the best we can to save it into the future.”

Krause read a proclamation from Gov. Tony Evers, and presented the plaque to Ken Deaver, chairperson of the alumni club.