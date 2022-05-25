Vernon County residents, law enforcement remember fallen officers

Law enforcement officers from throughout the county and members of the public gathered on the sheriff’s office grounds for the annual Vernon County Law Enforcement Memorial Service last week.

Chaplain Don Ehler and Sheriff John Spears gave the welcome following the presentation of flags by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard Unit and Chief Officer Jason Leis of the Kickapoo Valley Reserve Police Department.

Ehler said there are more than 800,000 sworn law enforcement officers now serving in the United States, and in 2021 there were 1.16 million violent crimes that occurred.

“It the last 10 years, 1,713 officers lost their lives in the line of duty,” Ehler said.

Spears remembered the fallen officers in Vernon County: Deputy Sheriff Bobbie W. Dickson, Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, who was killed when his squad car was struck head-on by a vehicle that lost control in a curve near Readstown on Aug. 8, 1986; Chief Michael G. Cook, Viola Police Department, who was involved in a one-vehicle accident while responding to an emergency call on Nov. 24, 1976; and Officer Curtis Starry, Viroqua Police Department, who was killed when his squad car was struck by a semi tanker truck; both vehicle burst into flames upon collision on March 13, 1953.

Pastor Matthew Weber, Bethlehem Baptist Church, Viroqua, read Psalm 23, which, in the law enforcement community is known as the Policeman’s Prayer.

“Thank you for your sacrifice and thank you for your families’ sacrifice,” Weber said.

Guest speaker Phil Stittleburg, chief of the La Farge Fire Department, spoke about memorials and remembering by sharing stories about four law enforcement officers he knew over the years — Undersheriff Jerry Fredrickson, Deputy Sheriff Bobbie Dickson, Deputy Sheriff Jody Crume and Deputy Sheriff Blair Spears.

Stittleburg said monuments of stone fade with time but we can also remember those who have died by carrying on their work, paying it forward and honoring them each day.

“What you do matters not just now, but into the future,” he said to the law enforcement officers in attendance. “Well done, carry on.”

Viroqua Police Officer Jeff Walbrun gave a tribute to Viroqua Police Officer Curtis Starry. He read a resolution that was passed by the Viroqua City Council on May 10, which recognized his death in the line of duty and retired his call number, 478.

Music was provided by Deb Easterday and Mike Christianson. The rifle salute was presented by the VFW/American Legion Honor Team from Viroqua. Kickapoo Area Schools’ Kalyn Wallace and Madelyn Montgomery played Taps.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

