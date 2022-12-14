 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Vernon County seeking missing La Farge woman; car found in California

  • 0
Vehicle

A black 2008 Accura SUV belonging to Holly Lynn Clark. The vehicle was recovered Dec. 10 in California.

 Steve Rundio

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a missing person.

Police report that 31-year-old Holly Lynn Clark of La Farge has been missing since Dec. 5, when she didn't report to work. Clark's family filed a missing person report Dec. 8, and her unoccupied vehicle was found in California Dec. 10. A traffic camera captured an image of Clark's vehicle, a black 2008 Acura SUV with Wisconsin license plate  number 498WCS, traveling west on Interstate 8 toward San Diego.

Clark is 5 feet, 4 inches and weighs about 180 pounds. She has hazel eyes and long brown hair.

The sheriff's office doesn't suspect foul play but believes Clark may not be taking critical prescribed medications.

Anyone with information on Clark's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 608-637-2123. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 608-637-8477 or p3tips.com.

People are also reading…

Police around the country are using a powerful but relatively inexpensive cellphone tracking tool to solve crimes. And in some cases, they have used it to track people without a search warrant. All mobile devices are assigned what's called an advertising identification number, a unique code that allows apps with location services to target consumers with promotions. For as little as $7,500 a year, Virginia-based Fog Data Science offers a service called Fog Reveal that uses that ad-ID to track a device's wanderings, when location services are enabled. Documents reviewed by The Associated Press show that Fog heavily markets its product to law enforcement. The company promotes what it calls a "pattern of life" analysis, which can stretch back months. Public records specialist Bennett Cyphers, an advisor with the Electronic Frontier Foundation, calls Fog Reveal "sort of a mass surveillance program on a budget." He and others believe police use of the platform without a warrant is a violation of people's Fourth Amendment rights. In a written response to The Associated Press, Fog said it cannot disclose information about its customers. The company said it does not access or have anything to do with personally identifiable information and is leveraging commercially available data. Arkansas prosecutor Kevin Metcalf says Fog simply uses data that people give away for free, and that it is most useful in cases where time is of the essence. Metcalf also leads the National Child Protection Task Force, a nonprofit that combats child exploitation and trafficking. Metcalf says Fog, which is listed as a task force sponsor, has been invaluable to cracking missing children cases and homicides. Metcalf also shared his Fog account in the 2020 search for a missing nurse. Documents reviewed by AP show it has been used by agencies as diverse as the U.S. Marshals and a sheriff's department in a North Carolina county with just 91,000 residents.
+1 
Holly Lynn Clark

Clark

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

At least 100 killed as floods sweep DR Congo capital

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News