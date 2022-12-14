Vernon County seeking missing La Farge woman; car found in California

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a missing person.

Police report that 31-year-old Holly Lynn Clark of La Farge has been missing since Dec. 5, when she didn't report to work. Clark's family filed a missing person report Dec. 8, and her unoccupied vehicle was found in California Dec. 10. A traffic camera captured an image of Clark's vehicle, a black 2008 Acura SUV with Wisconsin license plate number 498WCS, traveling west on Interstate 8 toward San Diego.

Clark is 5 feet, 4 inches and weighs about 180 pounds. She has hazel eyes and long brown hair.

The sheriff's office doesn't suspect foul play but believes Clark may not be taking critical prescribed medications.

Anyone with information on Clark's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 608-637-2123. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 608-637-8477 or p3tips.com.

