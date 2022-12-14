Vernon County seeking missing La Farge woman; car found in California

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a missing person.
Police report that 31-year-old Holly Lynn Clark of La Farge has been missing since Dec. 5, when she didn't report to work. Clark's family filed a missing person report Dec. 8, and her unoccupied vehicle was found in California Dec. 10. A traffic camera captured an image of Clark's vehicle, a black 2008 Acura SUV with Wisconsin license plate number 498WCS, traveling west on Interstate 8 toward San Diego.
Clark is 5 feet, 4 inches and weighs about 180 pounds. She has hazel eyes and long brown hair.
The sheriff's office doesn't suspect foul play but believes Clark may not be taking critical prescribed medications.
Anyone with information on Clark's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 608-637-2123. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 608-637-8477 or
p3tips.com.
IN PHOTOS & VIDEOS: A look back on November in the Coulee Region
Rotary Lights volunteer Tom Fell of West Salem puts some finishing touches on the candy canes at the north end of Riverside Park. The annual holiday display opens Friday evening at 5 p.m. A parade starting at Sixth and Main streets and ending at the park also starts at 5 p.m. Friday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Ray Kirchhoff with the Sparta Street Department adjusts a bow on a holiday wreath while hanging them with his crew on Water Street downtown.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
West Salem's Adam Schams, left and Aaron Manke congratulate each other on a great season after the conclusion of Friday's WIAA Division 3 state championship game.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
The West Salem lines up for the National Anthem.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
West Salem students cheer on the Panthers as they take the field.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
The Aquinas dance team performs at halftime.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Players scramble for the ball after an Aquinas fumble.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aquinas senior wide receiver Collin Conzemius celebrates a touchdown during Thursday's WIAA Division 5 state championship game. The Blugolds beat Mayville 22-14.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aquinas players celebrate their WIAA Division 5 state football championship Thursday at Camp Randall Stadium.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Bethlehem Event volunteer, Peter Bemis, is dressed as a shepherd Tuesday on the site of the re-creation of the ancient city at English Lutheran Church. The interactive spectacle re-creates the city of David at the time Jesus Christ was born.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Khadijah Islam, right, with Coulee Connections, volunteers setting up for Rotary Lights with her students Tuesday at Riverside Park. Rotary Lights opens for its 28th year on Nov. 25.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Construction continues on Mayo Clinic Health System's new hospital.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Construction remains on schedule on the site of Mayo Clinic health system’s new hospital.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Jon Limdahl with the city of La Crosse collects leaves Monday on Mississippi Street. Citywide leaf collection runs through Friday, Nov. 18.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
