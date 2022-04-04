 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vernon County Sheriff John Spears won't seek re-election

Vernon County Sheriff John Spears announced Monday that he will not seek re-election for another term.

"It has been a true honor and privilege to have served the citizens of Vernon County for the past 40 years in law enforcement, and to have served the last 12 of those years as your sheriff," Spears said in a statement.

"I was very fortunate to have served under two previous sheriffs, Sheriff Geoffrey Banta and Sheriff Gene Cary. I look forward to joining them as 'retired' and to reﬂect back on a long history of service to Vernon County.

"I look forward to devoting all of my time to my family, enjoying time with our grandchildren, traveling and spending time with friends," Spears said. "I am confident that the citizens of Vernon County will elect a qualified, experienced and dedicated law enforcement professional to lead the Vernon County Sheriff's Office into the future."

Sheriff John Spears

Spears

 Matt Johnson
