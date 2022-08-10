Vernon County sheriff: Torgerson wins GOP primary

Roy Torgerson won the Republican primary for Vernon County sheriff with 3,364 votes to Scott Bjerkos' 995 votes.
Torgerson, deputy sheriff and community policing officer, will face independent candidates Janice Turben, Phillip Welch and Joe Keenan in the fall election, which is Nov. 8.
Vernon County Sheriff John Spears is retiring after a 40 years 40 years in Vernon County as a member of law enforcement, including the past 12 as sheriff.
Torgerson, of Viroqua, recently answered Vernon County Times questions for voters. Here's what he said are some of the more important issues facing Vernon County:
"Addressing increased mental health issues is of major concern. I will work with the county to bring back the Mental Health Crisis Team. I will focus on addressing the drugs wreaking havoc on our communities, devoting additional resources to substance abuse prevention and education, especially with our youth. Drug dealers will be held accountable to the fullest of my ability as your Sheriff. I will work hard every day to retain current staff and look utilize more tools to recruit new staff."
