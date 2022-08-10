Vernon County sheriff: Torgerson wins GOP primary

Torgerson, of Viroqua, recently answered Vernon County Times questions for voters. Here's what he said are some of the more important issues facing Vernon County:

"Addressing increased mental health issues is of major concern. I will work with the county to bring back the Mental Health Crisis Team. I will focus on addressing the drugs wreaking havoc on our communities, devoting additional resources to substance abuse prevention and education, especially with our youth. Drug dealers will be held accountable to the fullest of my ability as your Sheriff. I will work hard every day to retain current staff and look utilize more tools to recruit new staff."