Vernon County Sheriff's Office reports traffic sign thefts in the county

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office reports the theft of more than 25 traffic signs in and around Vernon County so far this year. The signs have been taken off the posts and the posts had been cut and taken as well.

The traffic signs have been taken in the following areas along state or county roadways near Viroqua, Westby, Coon Valley, Chaseburg, Stoddard, Genoa, Readstown and Viola, as reported by the Vernon County Highway Department.

"We encourage the public to keep an eye on their traffic signs around the county to include their town roads and report any suspicious vehicles and/or persons anytime they see or hear something," Vernon County Sheriff John Spears said in a news release.

"If anyone has any information on the location of any signs or the persons responsible they are asked to call the Vernon County Sheriff's Office at 608-637-2123 or remain anonymous and call the Vernon County Crimestoppers at 608-637-8477. You can also Text A Tip @ www.p3tips.com.

"All highway traffic signs are for the public's safety, if they are stolen or missing, it could cause an accident for someone we care about," Spears said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0