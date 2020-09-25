Vernon Memorial to close some homes, units

VIROQUA -- Vernon Memorial Healthcare announced Friday it is working to cease operation of assisted-living homes in Viroqua, Westby and Coon Valley, a pharmacy in Westby and its hospice unit -- programs that lost $1.7 million in 2019.
Vernon Memorial announced these moves:
• Fairhaven Assisted Living in Viroqua and Old Times Assisted Living in Westby will no longer accept new residents and will work with the state to create and implement a resident relocation plan. Bothne House Assisted Living in Coon Valley, which has been closed due to flooding since 2018, will close.
• The Vernon Memorial Pharmacy in Westby will remain permanently closed after its March closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• The Bland Bekkedal Center for Hospice Care, which is currently not serving any patients, will close.
• VMH Home Health and Hospice Services, which is currently serving one patient, will transition that patient to a new provider as soon as practical, and then cease operations.
“Over many years, VMH has expanded well beyond the traditional rural hospital and ambulatory clinic model to include these and other services,” said David Hartberg, chief executive officer of Vernon Memorial Healthcare. “To no fault of our amazing caregivers and staff, these programs have run at a financial loss of several hundred thousand dollars each per year for many years. While many worthy programs in health care run at a deficit, these programs simply are not feasible for the long-term.”
Hospital officials said the reasons for nearly $1.7 million in losses last year include declining Medicare reimbursements, low patient utilization, increased regulatory burdens and competition.
Along with the cost of running high-quality programs. Vernon Memorial Healthcare’s board of directors unanimously approved these measures.
“We did not come to these decisions lightly, and each decision was made after careful analysis of alternative options,” Hartberg said. “We very much honor and acknowledge these services mean a lot to our community. As we move forward, our top priority will remain the well-being of our patients, families and valued colleagues, and making sure we nurture the core programs and services relied on by most of our community, especially at our hospital, four area clinics and three pharmacies.”
As required, Vernon Memorial is working with the state of Wisconsin and other partners to develop detailed plans to wind down these services while taking care of patients and affected employees. Specific timelines will be announced later.
Officials said Vernon Memorial is on solid footing, adding that results for the first three quarters are largely stable thanks to cost control and the potential one-time impact of stimulus funding to address lost revenue due to COVID-19.
“We will continue to do what is best for the longevity of VMH, our community, and the patients and families we are privileged to serve,” Hartberg said.
