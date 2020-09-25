Vernon Memorial to close some homes, units

Hospital officials said the reasons for nearly $1.7 million in losses last year include declining Medicare reimbursements, low patient utilization, increased regulatory burdens and competition.

Along with the cost of running high-quality programs. Vernon Memorial Healthcare’s board of directors unanimously approved these measures.

“We did not come to these decisions lightly, and each decision was made after careful analysis of alternative options,” Hartberg said. “We very much honor and acknowledge these services mean a lot to our community. As we move forward, our top priority will remain the well-being of our patients, families and valued colleagues, and making sure we nurture the core programs and services relied on by most of our community, especially at our hospital, four area clinics and three pharmacies.”

As required, Vernon Memorial is working with the state of Wisconsin and other partners to develop detailed plans to wind down these services while taking care of patients and affected employees. Specific timelines will be announced later.

Officials said Vernon Memorial is on solid footing, adding that results for the first three quarters are largely stable thanks to cost control and the potential one-time impact of stimulus funding to address lost revenue due to COVID-19.

“We will continue to do what is best for the longevity of VMH, our community, and the patients and families we are privileged to serve,” Hartberg said.

