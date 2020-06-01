Vernon road work continues

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Motorists driving along the Mississippi River in Vernon County will continue to be slowed by construction projects.

Beginning June 6, Hwy. 82 across the Mississippi River between Hwy. 35 and Lansing, Iowa, will be closed for construction.

Traffic will be required to use alternate routes beginning June 6.

The highway to Lansing is expected to reopen June 15, with traffic-flagging operations directing traffic through completion of the project, which is expected by the end of July.

Meanwhile, work on Hwy. 35 in Vernon County is moving into its second phase of construction with new traffic routing scheduled to begin on June 8.

Starting the morning of June 8, Hwy. 35 will be closed to through traffic between Hwy. 56 in Genoa and Proksch Coulee Road in Stoddard. The posted state highway detour route will use Hwy. 56 and Hwy. 14/61.

Local access to businesses and residents in the work zone will be maintained utilizing town roads and a single lane on Hwy. 35.

Local traffic should anticipate delays due to work operations, temporary traffic signals, or flagging operations.