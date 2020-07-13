You are the owner of this article.
Versiti and Tomah Health to host blood drive
Versiti and Tomah Health to host blood drive

The Versiti BloodCenter of Wisconsin and Tomah Health will host a blood drive to help with a statewide emergency need from noon to 5 p.m. July 23 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 24 at Tomah Middle School, 612 Hollister Ave., Tomah.

Donors are asked to use the Clark Street entrance and register at tomahhealth.org. No walk-in appointments will be accepted.

