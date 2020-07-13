Versiti and Tomah Health to host blood drive

Return to homepage ×
The Versiti BloodCenter of Wisconsin and Tomah Health will host a blood drive to help with a statewide emergency need from noon to 5 p.m. July 23 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 24 at Tomah Middle School, 612 Hollister Ave., Tomah.
Donors are asked to use the Clark Street entrance and register at tomahhealth.org. No walk-in appointments will be accepted.
