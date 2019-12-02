You are the owner of this article.
Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin hosting blood drives
Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin is hosting blood drives this month, with donations of all blood types needed, especially type O negative.

Donors must be 17 or older, or 16 with parental consent, and provide a photo ID with birth date. The process takes about one hour, and blood donation appointments can be made by calling 1-877-232-4376 or visiting versiti.org/Wisconsin. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Upcoming blood drives:

  • 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, West Salem High School, 490 N. Mark St.
  • 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, Gundersen Health System Onalaska Clinic, 3111 Gundersen Drive
  • 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday Dec. 23, La Crosse Center, 300 Harborview Plaza
