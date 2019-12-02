Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin hosting blood drives

Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin is hosting blood drives this month, with donations of all blood types needed, especially type O negative.
You have free articles remaining.
Donors must be 17 or older, or 16 with parental consent, and provide a photo ID with birth date. The process takes about one hour, and blood donation appointments can be made by calling 1-877-232-4376 or visiting versiti.org/Wisconsin. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Upcoming blood drives:
- 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, West Salem High School, 490 N. Mark St.
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, Gundersen Health System Onalaska Clinic, 3111 Gundersen Drive
- 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday Dec. 23, La Crosse Center, 300 Harborview Plaza