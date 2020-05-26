You are the owner of this article.
Versiti blood drive moved to Tomah High School
Versiti blood drive moved to Tomah High School

The Versiti BloodCenter of Wisconsin and Tomah Health will host a drive from noon to 5 p.m. May 28 at the Tomah Senior High School gym, 901 Lincoln Ave., Tomah.

Extra safeguards will be put in place to protect donors and staff and no walk-ins will be accepted during this drive. BloodCenter officials remind the public that the blood donation process itself poses no risk of infecting a donor with coronavirus.

Donors are asked to register for a donation time online at www.tomahhospital.org.

