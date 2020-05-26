Versiti blood drive moved to Tomah High School

The Versiti BloodCenter of Wisconsin and Tomah Health will host a drive from noon to 5 p.m. May 28 at the Tomah Senior High School gym, 901 Lincoln Ave., Tomah.
Extra safeguards will be put in place to protect donors and staff and no walk-ins will be accepted during this drive. BloodCenter officials remind the public that the blood donation process itself poses no risk of infecting a donor with coronavirus.
Donors are asked to register for a donation time online at www.tomahhospital.org.
