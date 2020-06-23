Versiti declares statewide emergency for blood donations, Red Cross offering antibody testing to donors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin has declared a statewide emergency need for blood after a COVID-19 related loss of thousands of donations, and the American Red Cross announced it will now test all donors for antibodies to the coronavirus.

During March and April, more than 600 blood drives were cancelled statewide, according to Versiti, leaving a shortage of 15,000 donations. Donations have remained minimized due to recommendations to stay at home and fears of contracting the virus in a public setting.

However, blood donation has continued to be encouraged by health-care officials throughout the pandemic, and with the warm weather-related rise in accidents and injuries, donors are of crucial need.

“The blood supply has reached crisis proportions,” said Versiti chief medical officer Dr. Tom Abshire. “The unprecedented shift in the environment has created the 'perfect storm' resulting in a national blood shortage, which is also impacting our local communities. The blood shortage means we are currently unable to provide our hospital partners with the usual supply of blood products. Patient lives could be at risk, particularly if trauma situations occur, if we are not able to maintain an adequate blood supply.”