Versiti declares statewide emergency for blood donations, Red Cross offering antibody testing to donors

Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin has declared a statewide emergency need for blood after a COVID-19 related loss of thousands of donations, and the American Red Cross announced it will now test all donors for antibodies to the coronavirus.
During March and April, more than 600 blood drives were cancelled statewide, according to Versiti, leaving a shortage of 15,000 donations. Donations have remained minimized due to recommendations to stay at home and fears of contracting the virus in a public setting.
However, blood donation has continued to be encouraged by health-care officials throughout the pandemic, and with the warm weather-related rise in accidents and injuries, donors are of crucial need.
“The blood supply has reached crisis proportions,” said Versiti chief medical officer Dr. Tom Abshire. “The unprecedented shift in the environment has created the 'perfect storm' resulting in a national blood shortage, which is also impacting our local communities. The blood shortage means we are currently unable to provide our hospital partners with the usual supply of blood products. Patient lives could be at risk, particularly if trauma situations occur, if we are not able to maintain an adequate blood supply.”
The American Red Cross notes with elective surgeries and procedures resuming after precautionary delays, donations are in demand. In a show of appreciation to donors, and to contribute in combating the coronavirus, the organization will test all donated blood, platelet and plasma donations for antibodies.
The limited time service is available to donors in Wisconsin and Iowa, with samples drawn at the time of donation to be lab analyzed for whether the individual's immune system has produced antibodies to the virus.
The results of the antibody testing will be available in seven to 10 days. The American Red Cross notes a positive antibody test does not confirm immunity or infection, and is not the same as a COVID-19 diagnostic test.
“As an organization dedicated to helping others, the Red Cross is pleased to provide more information about COVID-19 to our valued donors,” says Dr. Erin Goodhue, executive medical director of direct patient care with the Red Cross Biomedical Services. “If you are feeling healthy and well, please schedule an appointment to not only help saves lives but also learn about your potential exposure to COVID-19.”
Versiti and the Red Cross have implemented additional health and safety measures for staff and donors during COVID-19, following FDA and CDC recommendations. Both organizations are requiring employees and donors to wear face coverings and have their temperatures taken. Social distancing will be practiced at all donation centers and community drives.
To make an appointment to donate blood through Versiti, call 1-877-BE-A-HERO or visit versiti.org/Wisconsin. To donate through the Red Cross, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
