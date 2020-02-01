You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Versiti hosting blood drives at Gundersen Health System
0 comments

Versiti hosting blood drives at Gundersen Health System

{{featured_button_text}}

Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin is holding blood drives this week at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Donors of all blood types, especially type O negative, are needed. 

Drives will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at Gundersen Health System, 1900 South Ave.

To schedule a blood donation appointment, visit versiti.org/Wisconsin or call 1-877-232-4376. Walk-ins are also welcome. Donors must be 17 or older, or 16 with parental consent, and provide a photo ID with birthdate. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

General assignment reporter

Emily Pyrek covers health, human interest stories and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune. She is always interested in story ideas and can be contacted at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News