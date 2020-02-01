Versiti hosting blood drives at Gundersen Health System

Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin is holding blood drives this week at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Donors of all blood types, especially type O negative, are needed.
Drives will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at Gundersen Health System, 1900 South Ave.
To schedule a blood donation appointment, visit versiti.org/Wisconsin or call 1-877-232-4376. Walk-ins are also welcome. Donors must be 17 or older, or 16 with parental consent, and provide a photo ID with birthdate.