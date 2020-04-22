Versiti receives grant for COVID-19 plasma program

Hospital-referred individuals who have tested positive for the virus and then been asymptomatic for 14 days, with a subsequent COVID-19 test proving negative, or for 28 days without the need for follow-up testing, are eligible for the trial.

Their donated plasma, approved by the Food and Drug Administration as an Emergency Investigational New Drug, will be transfused to an ailing individual on respiratory support in hopes of aiding recovery.

Plasma from recovered individuals is rich in virus-attacking antibodies, and the transfusion technique has been used for more than a century to treat individuals with influenza, SARS and other viruses. A single donor can provide up to three doses of antibodies.

Patients who are suffering from COVID-19 related respiratory failure, septic shock and multiple organ dysfunction will be eligible for a transfusion with one unit of ABO-compatible convalescent plasma.

Family members may not self-refer their loved one for the program but must give consent if qualified, and the attending hospital must be registered in the Convalescent Plasma Expanded Access Program.