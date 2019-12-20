Versiti to host blood drive Dec. 23 at La Crosse Center

The Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin is teaming up with blood donors this holiday season to host the "La Crosse Gives Back" blood drive from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 23 in South Hall B of the La Crosse Center, 300 Harborview Plaza, La Crosse.

Colleen Storandt, a recipient of transfusions of blood and plasma that have helped her survive a stroke and live with a rare blood disorder, will be at the drive to thank donors for their generosity.

Versiti is hoping to see more than 160 donors, who will receive a free pair of earbuds along with a $10 e-gift card as thanks.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-877-232-4376 or visit www.versiti.org/events/la-crosse-gives-back-blood-drive. Appointments are prefered, but walk-ins are welcome. To donate, attendees must be in good health, at least 110 pounds and bring a photo ID that includes birth date.

